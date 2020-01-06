In continued research beyond its recent 2019 “Global State of Mobile” report, Comscore (www.comscore.com)— which specializes in planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms — uncovered additional critical insights around mobile music streaming. It’s mobile audience insights show that:

Mobile apps monopolize the time spent on music platforms.

Top music apps capture almost the entirety of total minutes for all music apps.

Paid users spend more time per month engaging with music streaming apps than free users do.

This recent Comscore mobile research looked at how U.S. audiences engage with mobile music apps, including Apple Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Soundcloud, Spotify and Google Play Music, discussed how their audiences vary across mobile web and app, and examined time spent by consumers – including a look at the difference between free and paid users and their tolerance for advertising.

“The mobile music streaming market appears to be a classic ‘winner-take-all’ scenario,” said Kelly Lewis, Comscore Product Manager. “Most users are likely locked-in to one or two services, leaving little room for growth by smaller platforms beyond niche market offerings.”

