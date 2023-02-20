Six Apple devices made Stuff’s list of the most iconic computers ever made.

They are the: iMac G3 (1998, pictured), Macintosh 128K (1984), Mac mini (2005); iBook G3 (1999); iMac (2007), and iPad (2010). Also on the list are the: BBC Micro (1981), Alienware Area-51 (1997); Sinclair ZX Spectrum (1982), Dell Adam XPS (2009), Commodore Amiga 500 (1987), Samsung Q1 (2006), Microsoft Surface (2008), IBM ThinkPad (1992), Compaq Portable III (1987), Commodore PET (1977), IBM 5150 (1981), HP TouchSmart Crossfire (2007), Shuttle SV24 (2001), Acorn Archimedes (1987), Atari ST (1985), Epson HX-20 (1983), Commodore 64 (1982), Asus EeePC (2007), and Amstrad CPC (1984).

