WaterField Designs kicks off the new year with the new handcrafted Mezzo Laptop Backpack. With its tapered shape and small frame, the $299 backpack is ideal for carrying a laptop, tablet, and other office gear along with after-work gym garb.

Through January 10, WaterField will send early adopters a complimentary Tech Pocket ($49) and let them choose either a self-finding magnetic Fidlock clasp or a performance-grade paragliding buckle to secure the Mezzo’s full-grain leather front pocket.

Ideal for daily use, the 14.5-liter streamlined Mezzo Laptop Backpack includes padded laptop and tablet compartments, large water-bottle pockets on either side, and a front, pleated pocket inspired by old-world saddle pouches for quick access items. A thick leather bottom enhances durability so the backpack can take a beating, while breathable cushioning on the rear and the shoulder straps ensure that the wearer’s back and shoulders don’t.

The padded laptop compartment fits up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro or 15-inch Surface Pro. The padded tablet compartment fits up to a 12.9-inch iPad or similarly-sized tablet.

