Ohanaware has rolled out HDRtist NX 2.2, an update to their High Dynamic Range Imaging software product for the Mac.

Version 2.2 includes 26 improvements and 20 fixes/workarounds. The folks at Ohanaware say the focus was on improving the user experience and capabilities of the product, while cracking down on issues.

HDRtist NX2 requires macOS 10.11.1 or higher. It costs $39.99; a demo is available for download.

