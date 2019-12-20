The CYME team has debuted Avalanche 1.0, new photo migration software for macOS with machine learning capabilities.

Its developers say it’s designed to convert catalogs of photographs from one application to another while keeping the organizational structures intact, ensuring all metadata flows without loss and image adjustments are replicated with the best possible results. All keywords are converted with full support for hierarchies.

Avalanche for Lightroom, the first version of Avalanche, focuses on providing a solution for photographers with photos stuck in Apple Aperture, which isn’t supported by Apple anymore. Since the release of macOS Catalina, Aperture users can’t rely on launching Aperture anymore to access their photo libraries. Avalanche allows a transfer of the libraries towards Lightroom.

Avalanche for Lightroom requires macOS 10.14 or later. It costs $59 and is available exclusively through the developer’s store.

