These days, mobile app development is growing rapidly and actively expanding in every sector of fields. The mobile apps are providing excellent opportunities to various businesses to obtain a strong presence and reach out to the patrons globally.

According to GoodFirms Mobile App Download and Usage Report, it was discovered that 94.35% of them used social media apps, 75.81% use communications apps, 60.89% use business & finance apps, 46.37% use gaming apps, 43.15% use entertainment apps, 42074% use shopping apps, 41.94% use lifestyle apps, and 30.65% use educational apps.

In this survey, 450+ mobile app users participated from across worldwide to share their inputs of using mobile apps. The users who took part in this research were asked several questions regarding their mobile apps usage like phone device details, which app store they use and why, mobile app discovery and download, usage of apps done daily, monthly, dominating mobile app categories, app installing and deleting.

The entrepreneurs and app developers can go through this survey in detail to get a clear understanding of the common user habits and experience. This report can also help the businesses in the mobile app industry to market the right app for the targeted audiences.

Today, mobile apps have become one of the imperative parts of technology, which is working as a proficient way out for various businesses. Well, this has increased the demand for mobile apps among businesses and enterprises. Nowadays, most of the entrepreneurs are in search of best partners that can assist them to develop and design innovative and attractive apps for their brands. For the same reason, GoodFirms published the list of top mobile app development companies (iPhone and Android) from the USA, UK, New York, California, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

