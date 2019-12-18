SheetPlanner Software has debuted SheetPlanner 1.2, an update to their planning, project and task management application for the Mac.

It’s designed to help users organize information, make long range plans, manage projects, and track everyday tasks. Version 1.2 adds such new features as the ability to select multiple items in a list, a new picture column type that allows you to store images, custom cell styles, and more.

SheetPlanner requires macOS 10.12 or later. Version 1.2 is a free update to users of 1.0 and is available worldwide from the Mac App Store. A 21-day free trial is available. Users can continue to view documents in read-only mode after the trial has expired. An in-app purchase of $49.95 will unlock the app’s full features after the trial has expired.

