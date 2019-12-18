Maxon, the developers of professional 3D software solutions and Red Giant creators of tools for editors, VFX artists, and motion designers, have announced that the two companies have reached a definitive agreement to merge under the media and entertainment division of Nemetschek Group.

The transaction is expected to close in January 2020, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. Maxon, best known for its flagship 3D product Cinema 4D, was formed in 1986. In April of this year, Maxon acquired Redshift, developer of the GPU-accelerated Redshift render engine.

Since 2002, Red Giant has built its brand through products such as Trapcode, Magic Bullet, Universe, PluralEyes and its line of visual effects software.

Like this: Like Loading...