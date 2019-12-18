Apple has announced that the comedy series, “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” from Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) will debut globally on Friday, Feb.7, exclusively on Apple TV+.

All nine, half-hour episodes of the live-action comedy, co-created by McElhenney and Megan Ganz, will be available on Apple TV+ the day of premiere. The series is produced by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. In addition to McElhenney, who stars as the fictional company’s creative director, Ian Grimm, the ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis.

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Megan Ganz (“Modern Family,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) also executive produce. The series is produced by the Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment venture and Ubisoft.

