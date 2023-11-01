Starting December 1, Anytime Fitness members can get access to Apple Fitness+ included in their membership.

Anytime Fitness is an American franchise of health and fitness clubs that is based in Woodbury, Minnesota, United States. The company operates above 5,000 franchised locations in 50 countries

Apple Fitness+ is a fitness service available only with Apple. You can choose from a catalog of video and audio workouts and meditations led by expert trainers who also help curate music playlists for even more motivation.

Available December 1, all Anytime Fitness users will need is an iPhone 8 or later to subscribe to Apple Fitness+. You can also subscribe with an Apple Watch Series 3 or later paired with iPhone 6s or later.

While most Anytime Fitness workouts won’t require any equipment, for some you may need things like dumbbells, a yoga mat, an indoor cycling bike, a rowing machine, or a treadmill. Other helpful equipment might include iPhone stands, yoga blocks, resistance bands, or a meditation cushion or mat. You can use any brand of equipment at home or in the gym.

