As noted by Aaron on X, Apple has released a new build of macOS Sonoma 14.1 exclusively for the new MacBook Pros and M3 iMac announced at Monday’s “Scary Fast” event. I have no info on what the update provides.

If you’ve bought one of these systems, when you receive it, you should install the update by going to System Settings > General > Software Update. The MacBook Pros and iMacs ship with macOS Sonoma build 23B207 that’s different from build 23B74 currently available for every other Mac. The build released today is 23B2077.

The M3 Macs are available for order now, with the first machines set to arrive to customers nextTuesday, November 7. The M3 and M3 ‌iMac‌ and MacBook Pro models will be available starting then, with M3 Max MacBook Pro models set to deliver later in November.

