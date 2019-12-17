As touchscreens become more commonplace, the gulf of perceived differences in the performance of these features between cars and other devices (such as mobile and in-home) has become wider.

A new report from the In-Vehicle UX (IVX) group at Strategy Analytics has investigated car owners’ satisfaction with their on-board touchscreens. Long hamstrung by poor UX and extended production cycles, in-car touchscreens are seen by car users and buyers as lagging behind the experience offered by touchscreens outside the car. As such, consumer satisfaction has continued to slide in China and Europe, while reaching historic lows in the U.S.

Surveying consumers in the U.S., Western Europe, and China via web-survey, key report findings include:

° Difficult text entry and excessive fingerprint smudging are common complaints among all car owners.

° Because touchscreens have reached market saturation in the U.S., satisfaction with in-car screens has tailed off significantly.

° However, touchscreens remain a relatively newer phenomenon in many car models in Western Europe (compared with the US) and thus their limitations are less prominent in the minds of car owners.

