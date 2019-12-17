The Pixelmator Team has posted an update to Pixelmator Pro, its image editor for the Mac.

The update adds a new ML Super Resolution feature, giving users the ability to increase the resolution of images using state-of-the-art machine learning techniques. ML Super Resolution is integrated using Core ML 3.

Pixelmator Pro 1.5.4 also brings improvements to ML Denoise, the AI-powered camera noise and image compression artifact removal tool. With the latest round of improvements, ML Denoise is between 2-4 times better at analyzing and removing image noise, according to the Pixelmator Pro gang.

Pixelmator Pro requires macOS 10.3 or later. It costs $39.99 and is available at the Mac App Store. Version 1.5.4 is a free update for registered users.

