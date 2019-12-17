AirTV, a cord-cutting brand “dedicated to meeting the growing consumer demand for over-the-air (OTA) products and services,” has launched AirTV 2, a new Wi-Fi-enabled network tuner.

It wirelessly delivers free local channels to connected devices, smartphones and tablets, both in and out of the home, and improves on AirTV’s original design in both size and connectivity, according to Mitch Weinraub, director of product development for AirTV.

AirTV 2 is equipped with a 802.11ac 2×2 dual-band Wi-Fi system. Weinraub says its configuration eliminates common pain points associated with OTA antennas, like wiring multiple rooms with individual antennas, and allows for optimal antenna placement in the home, regardless of the TV’s location. AirTV 2 connects to a digital antenna and a wireless or wired network, providing two live streams of digitally transmitted OTA content simultaneously.

Up to two streams are available inside the home; one of these streams may be viewed out of the home.

When connected to an external hard drive (sold separately), AirTV 2 allows users to record up to two local channels simultaneously and view their recordings in and out of the home with no monthly subscription required.

With AirTV 2, free local channels, like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and PBS, are available for viewing via the Sling app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android devices.

Using an AirTV 2, existing Sling customers can integrate local channels directly into their Sling channel guide. Customers can also set up a free Sling account to access their local channels via AirTV.

AirTV 2 is available today for $99.99 from AirTV.net and available through bundle offers to new Sling TV customers on Sling.com. In addition to the major broadcast networks, customers in most large U.S. markets can receive 50 or more over-the-air channels with no monthly fees. Local channel availability depends on geographic location and antenna quality and placement; OTA antenna sold separately.

Like this: Like Loading...