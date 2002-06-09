Jan. 10 news from CES

This week the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is in full swing in Las Vegas. There are too many announcements to list each one in a separate article, so here are some of today’s highlights:

Linksys has announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that it is expanding its Velop, whole home mesh Wi-Fi line to include a Dual-Band offering and new software advancements that enhance performance with Intelligent Mesh technology, security features with advanced parental controls, network traffic monitoring, and website blocking as well as ease of use with improvements in the Linksys app. The Linksys Velop Dual-Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System (available in 1-pack, 2-pack and 3-pack) is planned to be available this spring. Prices will be announced when product is available at major retail and online stores.

D-Link has announced several new networking and connected home solutions, including a new router in partnership with McAfee that automatically protects connected devices on a home network. D-Link’s additional product announcements include new Covr Whole Home Wi-Fi Systems, LTE and Wire-Free indoor/outdoor cameras, affordable HD Wi-Fi cameras, new mydlink app, and its first 802.11ax routers.

Phyn, Belkin’s newest venture focused on intelligent water solutions, is launching Phyn Plus, a new smart water monitoring system. Phyn measures these microscopic changes in water pressure—240 times a second—to fingerprint the unique pressure profile of each fixture in your home. The device will alert you the second a leak is detected, mitigate costly damage through automatic shutoff, and diagnose potential problems in your plumbing system before they become an issue.

Toothbrush producer Kolibree's Magik Toothbrush is an interactive toothbrush that uses augmented reality to motivate and educate kids to better brush their teeth. The accompanying mobile app lets you know not only if the kiddos brush, but how well they brushed.