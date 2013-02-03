Photo Print for macOS upgraded to version 4.0

True North Software has released Photo Print 4.0, an update of their photo printing application for macOS.

It features a drag ’n drop, layout-oriented user interface. Photo Print allows you to place photos into frames, and adjust both images and frames positionally with effects, such as borders and image filters.

It supports layered layouts, borders, shadows, filters and effects, styled text, and custom templates. Version 4.0 has been rewritten from the ground up so runs faster, can handle more photos, and allows you to save your creations as Photo Print documents.

Photo Print is priced at $19.99 and requires macOS 10.11 or higher. It’s available at the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/y9not7kv). A demo version is available from the True North website (http://www.truenorthsoftware.com).