Logitech previews its CRAFT advanced keyboard

Logitech (www.logitech.com) has announced the CRAFT, an advanced keyboard with a creative input dial and a new way to access context-specific computing tools with a smart aluminum dial.

The touch-sensitive aluminum creative input dial, called the Crown, recognizes the apps you are using and gives instant access to the tools you need, says Art O’Gnimh, global head of keyboards at Logitech. With a slight touch of the Crown you can access context-specific functions -- like brush size, brightness, chart type, font size -- tap to change the function and turn to change the selected function’s value.

Installing custom profiles in Logitech Options Software maximizes the creative process when working with Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Illustrator CC, Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Adobe InDesign CC and Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel and Word — although Microsoft functionalities work on a PC only at this time. You can also have access to global controls that give you the ability to change desktops, navigate between apps, or adjust volume and assign one additional Crown function in each of your favorite apps.

CRAFT also features smart illumination with backlighting that detects your hands and adjusts lighting automatically depending on the room conditions. The keys are crafted for comfort, in a full-size familiar layout, with each individual key engineered for stability and precision, says O’Gnimh.

Additionally with the touch of an Easy-Switch button, you can switch between – and type on – any three connected devices, whether you are using a Mac or Windows PC or Mac. The Logitech CRAFT Advanced Keyboard is expected to be available in October for a suggested retail price of $199.99.