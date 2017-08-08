Noble Master Games releases Demise of Nations 1.0.37 for macOS

Noble Master Games has released Demise of Nations 1.0.37, a “simultaneously executed turn-based grand strategy wargame" for the Mac.

The game covers the rise of Rome till the fall of modern civilization. Featuring over 50 unique troop types, Demise of Nations is described a mix between Civilization and Unity of Command featuring deep game-play including diplomacy, research, building, trading and resource management. The game also includes modding support with an integrated map editor.

Demise of Nations 1.0.37 can be downloaded directly from the official website (http://demiseofnations.com) or via Steam. It comes with two maps provided for free. Additional maps can be downloaded for $3.99 a piece or $19.99 for all.

Multiplayer games are free to join. However, to cover server costs, there’s a fee for custom online game setup or custom avatars. Demise of Nations is not pay-2-win.