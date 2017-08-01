Data Shredder for macOS revved to version 1.0.2

ProtectStar has updated Data Shredder for Mac (http://tinyurl.com/yb9s2373), their military grade data deletion tool, to version 1.0.2.

The app securely deletes data using secure deletion methods that meet and exceed government, military, and industry standards. Users drag ’n drop files, folders, volumes or even external devices to the app. Data Shredder then eliminates any chance for data reconstruction. Version 1.0.2 is a maintenance upgrade.

Data Shredder for Mac is available in two versions. The Professional Edition offers 11 different data shredding methods, completely wiping all free space and overwriting the storage area, to completely erase all of the stored data. The Data Shredder Military Edition offers 18 erasing methods in total, while also offering advanced deletion reports.

Data Shredder for Mac Professional uses certified deletion algorithms, including: DoD 5220.22-M ECE, Peter Gutmann, HMG Infosec No.5, German BSI-2011-VS, US Army AR380-19 and more. Data Shredder for Mac Military Edition uses those same algorithms. Plus, it makes use of enhanced military deletion methods like NATO standard, US Navy NAVSO P-5239-26 (MFM & RLL), USAF AFSSI-5020 (United States Air Force), BSI TL-03423 and Canadian CSEC ITSG-06.

Both editions have integrated the Advanced Secure Deletion Algorithm developed by ProtectStar Inc. in 2017. The new deletion method also encrypts the blocks completely using the 256-bit AES (Advanced Encryption Algorithm) and uses high-quality random numbers generated based on Feder Information Processing Standards (FIPS). Data Shredder requires macOS 10.11 or higher.