LinkOptimizer Lite 5 for Adobe InDesign Introduces Batch Processing
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

LinkOptimizer Lite 5 for Adobe InDesign Introduces Batch Processing

Zevrix Solutions has announced LinkOptimizer Lite 5, an upgrade to the low-cost version of company's image processing solution for Adobe InDesign.

LinkOptimizer lets users automatically reduce the size of InDesign links, convert colors, perform essential image adjustments and repurpose files for web and mobile devices. Version 5 introduces batch processing of multiple InDesign files, support for InDesign books, as well as numerous improvements in stability, performance and user interface.

LinkOptimizer Lite can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $179.95. A demo is available for download. The upgrade from previous Lite versions is $89.97. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7 or higher and Adobe InDesign/Photoshop CS5-CC 2017.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

DiskCatalogMaker 7.1.3 - Catalog your di...
DiskCatalogMaker is a simple disk management tool which catalogs disks. Simple, light-weight, and fast Finder-like intuitive look and feel Super-fast search algorithm Can compress catalog data for... Read more
Amadeus Pro 2.4 - Multitrack sound recor...
Amadeus Pro lets you use your Mac for any audio-related task, such as live audio recording, digitizing tapes and records, converting between a variety of sound formats, etc. Thanks to its outstanding... Read more
Little Snitch 4.0.1 - Alerts you about o...
Little Snitch gives you control over your private outgoing data. Track background activity As soon as your computer connects to the Internet, applications often have permission to send any... Read more
Sparkle Pro 2.2.1 - $79.99
Sparkle Pro will change your mind if you thought building websites wasn't for you. Sparkle is the intuitive site builder that lets you create sites for your online portfolio, team or band pages, or... Read more
iWatermark Pro 2.0.0fc4 - Easily add wat...
iWatermark Pro is the essential watermarking app for professional, business, and personal use. Easily secure and protect your photos with text, a graphic, a signature, or a QR watermark. Once added... Read more
Together 3.8.7 - Store and organize all...
Together helps you organize your Mac, giving you the ability to store, edit and preview your files in a single clean, uncluttered interface. Together Features Smart storage. With simple drag-and-... Read more
DiskCatalogMaker 7.1.3 - Catalog your di...
DiskCatalogMaker is a simple disk management tool which catalogs disks. Simple, light-weight, and fast Finder-like intuitive look and feel Super-fast search algorithm Can compress catalog data for... Read more
Together 3.8.7 - Store and organize all...
Together helps you organize your Mac, giving you the ability to store, edit and preview your files in a single clean, uncluttered interface. Together Features Smart storage. With simple drag-and-... Read more
Little Snitch 4.0.1 - Alerts you about o...
Little Snitch gives you control over your private outgoing data. Track background activity As soon as your computer connects to the Internet, applications often have permission to send any... Read more
Sparkle Pro 2.2.1 - $79.99
Sparkle Pro will change your mind if you thought building websites wasn't for you. Sparkle is the intuitive site builder that lets you create sites for your online portfolio, team or band pages, or... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

Mix and match magical brews in Miracle M...
Miracle Merchant, the charming fantasy card game by Tiny Touch Tales, is arriving next week. The development team, which also brought you Card Crawl and Card Thief, announced the game's launch with a pleasant little trailer that showcases the game'... | Read more »
Last Day on Earth: Zombie Survival guide...
Last Day on Earth: Zombie Survival is the latest big hit in the survival game craze. The gist of the game is pretty cut and dry -- try your best to survive in a world overrun by flesh-eating zombies. But Last Day on Earth justifies the hype... | Read more »
Eden: Renaissance (Games)
Eden: Renaissance 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Eden: Renaissance is a thrilling turn-based puzzle adventure set in a luxurious world, offering a deep and moving... | Read more »
Glyph Quest Chronicles guide - how to ma...
Glyph Quest returns with a new free-to-play game, Glyph Quest Chronicles. Chronicles offers up more of the light-hearted, good humored fantasy fun that previous games featured, but with a few more refined tricks up its sleeve. It's a clever mix of... | Read more »
Catch yourself a Lugia and Articuno in P...
Pokémon Go Fest may have been a bit of a disaster, with Niantic offering fans full refunds and $100 worth of in-game curency to apologize for the failed event, but that hasn't ruined trainers' chances of catching new legendary Pokémon. Lugia nad... | Read more »
The best deals on the App Store this wee...
There are quite a few truly superb games on sale on the App Store this week. If you haven't played some of these, many of which are true classics, now's the time to jump on the bandwagon. Here are the deals you need to know about. [Read more] | Read more »
Realpolitiks Mobile (Games)
Realpolitiks Mobile 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $5.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: PLEASE NOTE: The game might not work properly on discontinued 1GB of RAM devices (iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad... | Read more »
Layton’s Mystery Journey (Games)
Layton’s Mystery Journey 1.0.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $15.99, Version: 1.0.0 (iTunes) Description: THE MUCH-LOVED LAYTON SERIES IS BACK WITH A 10TH ANNIVERSARY INSTALLMENT! Developed by LEVEL-5, LAYTON’S... | Read more »
Full Throttle Remastered (Games)
Full Throttle Remastered 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Originally released by LucasArts in 1995, Full Throttle is a classic graphic adventure game from industry legend Tim... | Read more »
Stunning shooter Morphite gets a new tra...
Morphite is officially landing on iOS in September. The game looks like the space shooter we've been needing on mobile, and we're going to see if it fits the bill quite shortly. The game's a collaborative effort between Blowfish Studios, We're Five... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

PHOOZY World’s First Thermal Capsules to Summ...
Summer days spent soaking up the sun can be tough on smartphones, causing higher battery consumption and overheating. To solve this problem, eXclaim IP, LLC has introduced the PHOOZY Thermal Capsule... Read more
2018 Honda Ridgeline with Android Auto and Ap...
The 2018 Honda Ridgeline is arriving in dealerships nationwide with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP1) starting at $29,630. The 2017 Honda Ridgeline was named North American Truck of the... Read more
comScore Ranks Top 15 U.S. Smartphone Apps fo...
comScore, Inc. recently released data from comScore Mobile Metrix, reporting the top smartphone apps in the U.S. by audience reach for June 2017. * “Apple Music,” as it appears in comScore’s monthly... Read more
13-inch 3.1GHz MacBook Pros on sale for $100...
B&H Photo has the new 2017 13″ 3.1GHz Space Gray MacBook Pros in stock today and on sale for $100 off MSRP including free shipping. B&H charges sales tax in NY and NJ only: – 13″ 3.1GHz/256GB... Read more
Apple refurbished Mac minis available startin...
Apple has Certified Refurbished Mac minis available starting at $419. Apple’s one-year warranty is included with each mini, and shipping is free: – 1.4GHz Mac mini: $419 $80 off MSRP – 2.6GHz Mac... Read more
Apple’s 2017 Back to School Promotion: Free B...
Purchase a new Mac using Apple’s Education discount, and take up to $300 off MSRP. All teachers, students, and staff of any educational institution qualify for the discount. Shipping is free. As part... Read more
Clearance 2016 13-inch MacBook Pros available...
B&H Photo has clearance 2016 13″ MacBook Pros in stock today for up to $220 off original MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only: – 13″ 2.9GHz/512GB Touch Bar... Read more
Apple Move Away from White Label Event Apps C...
DoubleDutch, Inc., a global provider of Live Engagement Marketing (LEM) solutions, has made a statement in the light of a game-changing announcement from Apple at this year’s WWDC conference.... Read more
70 Year Old Artist Creates Art Tools for the...
New Hampshire-based developer Pirate’s Moon has announced MyArtTools 1.1.3, the update to their precision drawing app, designed by artist Richard Hoeper exclusively for use with the 12.9-inch iPad... Read more
Sale! New 2017 13-inch 2.3GHz MacBook Pros fo...
Amazon has new 2017 13″ 2.3GHz/128GB MacBook Pros on sale today for $150 off MSRP including free shipping. Their prices are the lowest available for these models from any reseller: – 13″ 2.3GHz/128GB... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Solutions Consultant (ASC) - Poole -...
Job Summary The people here at Apple don't just create products - they create the kind of wonder that's revolutionised entire industries. It's the diversity of those Read more
SW Engineer *Apple* TV - Apple Inc. (United...
Changing the world is all in a day's work at Apple . If you love innovation, here's your chance to make a career of it. You'll work hard. But the job comes with more Read more
Frameworks Engineering Manager, *Apple* Wat...
Frameworks Engineering Manager, Apple Watch Job Number: 41632321 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: Jun. 15, 2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Job Summary Read more
Product Manager - *Apple* Pay on the *Appl...
Job Summary Apple is looking for a talented product manager to drive the expansion of Apple Pay on the Apple Online Store. This position includes a unique Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple...
SalesSpecialist - Retail Customer Service and SalesTransform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, you're also the Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.