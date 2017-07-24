LinkOptimizer Lite 5 for Adobe InDesign Introduces Batch Processing

Zevrix Solutions has announced LinkOptimizer Lite 5, an upgrade to the low-cost version of company's image processing solution for Adobe InDesign.

LinkOptimizer lets users automatically reduce the size of InDesign links, convert colors, perform essential image adjustments and repurpose files for web and mobile devices. Version 5 introduces batch processing of multiple InDesign files, support for InDesign books, as well as numerous improvements in stability, performance and user interface.

LinkOptimizer Lite can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $179.95. A demo is available for download. The upgrade from previous Lite versions is $89.97. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7 or higher and Adobe InDesign/Photoshop CS5-CC 2017.