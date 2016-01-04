TurnTable for macOS revved to version 2.0

Aquarius Computer (http://aquariuscomputer.org/) has released TurnTable 2.0, a feature update to their music player for macOS. The update presents record albums as real albums.

The Album art is wide screen, reflected with the track list imprinted on it, just like a real record from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Albums are presented in a full collection view of album art. The Records view is flip-through, like a crate of classic records in your garage.

TurnTable 2.0 requires macOS 10.10 or later. It costs $4.99 an is available at the Mac App Store in the Music category.