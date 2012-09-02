DEVONtechnologies updates all editions of DEVONthink and DEVONagent for Mac

DEVONtechnologies has updated all editions of DEVONthink and DEVONagent for the Mac. Version 2.9.12 adds a menu command for copying items links for databases as well as support for flat OmniOutliner 5 files.

Other documents can be easier referenced from Markdown documents and images zoomed or rotated using gestures. DEVONagent 3.9.7 sends all requests to Google and Bing over secure connections and adds a new options for more precise see-also results. All updates are free and recommended for all users.

All editions of DEVONthink and DEVONagent require macOS10.9 or later. They can be downloaded from DEVONtechnologies online (http://www.devontechnologies.com) and be test-driven for free before they need to be properly licensed. DEVONthink Personal as well as all editions of DEVONagent are also available in the Mac App Store; DEVONthink can be purchased in bundles with DEVONagent for bundle prices in DEVONtechnologies' online shop.