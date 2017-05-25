Apple upgrades Final Cut Pro and iMovie

Apple has updated Final Cut Pro and iMovie, the (respectively) pro and consumer versions of its video editing software. Both upgrades are available via the Mac App Store.

Final Cut Pro 10.3.4 resolves a stability issue when using keyboard shortcuts to trim in Secondary Storylines. It also fixes an issue in which certain editing operations could create an extra audio fade in and fixes an issue in which the Share dialog could incorrectly display a codec warning. For new users the software costs $299.

iMovie 10.1.4 improves stability when updating libraries created with earlier versions of the software. It also addresses an issue that would lower the volume of clips after transitions. For new users iMovie costs $14.99.