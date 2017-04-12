BatchOutput for Microsoft Excel can now split Workbook into single PDFs

Zevrix Solutions has released BatchOutput XLS 2.4, a feature update to its output automation solution for Microsoft Excel. In addition to batch printing and PDF conversion, the software lets Mac users carry out professional PDF production directly from Excel and repurpose Office spreadsheets for web and mobile devices.

Version 2.4 lets users split Excel workbooks into single sheet PDF files, improves application of PDF color tone filters and enhances memory management. BatchOutput XLS can be purchased for $39.95 from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com). It requires macOS 10.6 or higher and Microsoft Excel 2008, 2011 or 2016.