Western Digital unveils its first WD Portable SSD

Western Digital (www.wdc.com) has introduced its fastest WD brand portable drive yet: the My Passport SSD. It boasts speeds of up to 515 MB/second and is designed for the latest generation of computers with a USB Type-C port, such as the 2016 MacBook Pros.

The My Passport SSD is USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gb/s) ready with a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and an adapter to use with the more traditional USB Type-A ports found on many computers. It offers 256-bit AES hardware encryption and password protection, and is also 6.5-foot drop tested for shock-resistance to withstand 1500G of force, to help keep precious data safe.

The new drive is available in 1TB, 512GB and 256GB capacities, and comes with WD Backup software that enables users to automatically back up their stuff. The My Passport SSD is backed by a three-year limited warranty, and is available in the U.S. from BestBuy.com, and available worldwide at select e-tailers and retailers this quarter. The My Passport SSD has manufacturer’s suggested retail prices of $399.99/1TB, $199.99/512GB and $99.99/256GB, respectively.