Winclone 6 for Mac released by Twocanoes Software

Twocanoes Software has released Winclone 6, an upgrade to its Boot Camp cloning and migration software for the Mac.

The software lets you clone Windows on a Mac Boot Camp partition. The update features support for migrating Boot Camp to new MacBook Pro models, an updated interface, a new toolbar, in-app purchasing, file-based cloning, read/write mounting of NTFS volumes and support for Windows WIM format for package-based deployments.

Winclone 6 requires macOS 10.11 or higher, Windows 7 64-bit (on supported Mac hardware) or higher including Windows 10, and a Boot Camp partition.

A basic license (non-commercial, one license per computer) costs $19.9. A standard license (commercial and personal, one license for up to two computers) is $39.99. A pro license (commercial, one license for up to 50 Mac client endpoints): costs $249.99. Educational and Institutional Pricing is available

All volume license customers that are currently enrolled in Twocanoes’ “Support and Maintenance program” will receive Winclone 6 free of charge. Winclone 6 can be downloaded from the Twocanoes website (https://twocanoes.com).