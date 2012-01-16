Comm-Unity releases CNS Barcode 2.1

CNS Plug-ins presents a new version of CNS Barcode that includes five new barcode formats that can be generated, as well as 15 new or updated file functions.

The plug-in also includes CNS Core updates like FileMaker 15 support and better thread safety, especially under FileMaker Server. CNS Barcode version 2.1 is available immediately (http://tinyurl.com/hbu642h) for both macOS and Windows.

If you purchased CNS Barcode any time after Feb. 22, 2016, you can install this latest version free of charge. If you purchased CNS Barcode any time between Feb. 22, 2015 and Feb. 21, 2016, you can renew your license for 50% off the current price. If you purchased CNS Barcode any time before Feb. 22, 2015, you can renew your license for 25% off the current price.

For new users, CNS Barcode prices range from a single-user license for $85 to a world license for $1,425 (which includes a free Server License). A server license of CNS Barcode for use with FileMaker Pro Server/Server Advanced is $775. A Developer's License of CNS Barcode is $1,625. A demo is available for download.