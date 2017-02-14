PFSOFT release multi-asset trading terminal for macOS
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

PFSOFT release multi-asset trading terminal for macOS

PFSOFT, a developer of multi-asset brokerage and trading solutions, has released a native trading terminal for macOS. The new front end platform will be included in Protrader solutions package as corresponding to Windows desktop terminal.

According to the folks at PFSoOft, Protrader for Mac contains all the functionality needed for trading many asset classes including FX, CFDs, Futures, Equities, Spread Betting, ETFs and Bonds. The platform contains tools such as market depth, time and sales, seven styles of charts, a watchlist, the ability to trade from a chart, and quit positions/orders management. Eventually, it will contain the same functionality as Protrader Windows desktop terminal including even such sophisticated tools as MAM, Fund management and Option Master, according to Roman Nalivayko, global head of Business Development:

Protrader Mac trading terminal will now be available to PFSOFT's partners for open beta tests with plan to be released in production version in the second quarter of 2017. Go to https://protrader.com/platform/mac for more info.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Cocktail 10.2.2 - General maintenance an...
Cocktail is a general purpose utility for macOS that lets you clean, repair and optimize your Mac. It is a powerful digital toolset that helps hundreds of thousands of Mac users around the world get... Read more
Together 3.7.4 - Store and organize all...
Together helps you organize your Mac, giving you the ability to store, edit and preview your files in a single clean, uncluttered interface. Features Smart storage. With simple drag-and-drop... Read more
ScreenFlow 6.2.1 - Create screen recordi...
ScreenFlow is powerful, easy-to-use screencasting software for the Mac. With ScreenFlow you can record the contents of your entire monitor while also capturing your video camera, microphone and your... Read more
Microsoft OneNote 15.31 - Free digital n...
OneNote is your very own digital notebook. With OneNote, you can capture that flash of genius, that moment of inspiration, or that list of errands that's too important to forget. Whether you're at... Read more
Amazon Chime 4.0.5522 - Amazon-based com...
Amazon Chime is a communications service that transforms online meetings with a secure, easy-to-use application that you can trust. Amazon Chime works seamlessly across your devices so that you can... Read more
SteerMouse 5.0.5 - Powerful third-party...
SteerMouse is an advanced driver for USB and Bluetooth mice. It also supports Apple Mighty Mouse very well. SteerMouse can assign various functions to buttons that Apple's software does not allow,... Read more
Apple GarageBand 10.1.6 - Complete recor...
The new GarageBand is a whole music creation studio right inside your Mac -- complete with keyboard, synths, orchestral and percussion instruments, presets for guitar and voice, an entirely... Read more
Apple GarageBand 10.1.6 - Complete recor...
The new GarageBand is a whole music creation studio right inside your Mac -- complete with keyboard, synths, orchestral and percussion instruments, presets for guitar and voice, an entirely... Read more
Microsoft OneNote 15.31 - Free digital n...
OneNote is your very own digital notebook. With OneNote, you can capture that flash of genius, that moment of inspiration, or that list of errands that's too important to forget. Whether you're at... Read more
SteerMouse 5.0.5 - Powerful third-party...
SteerMouse is an advanced driver for USB and Bluetooth mice. It also supports Apple Mighty Mouse very well. SteerMouse can assign various functions to buttons that Apple's software does not allow,... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

  Running out of application m...
See All

Hidden Folks (Games)
Hidden Folks 1.02 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $3.99, Version: 1.02 (iTunes) Description: Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors,... | Read more »
Pokémon GO is getting a bounty of new Po...
Well, after some, frankly, disappointing updates to Pokémon GO, fans are finally getting what they've always wanted - 80 brand new Pokémon, likely from Generation II. We'll be able to catch the Johto region starters--Totodile, Chicorita, and... | Read more »
Slayaway Camp (Games)
Slayaway Camp 1.0.1 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0.1 (iTunes) Description: A killer puzzle where you control Skullface, a psycho slasher bent on slaughtering camp counsellors. Slide this cute killer... | Read more »
Postknight Beginner's Guide: Neithe...
| Read more »
Causality (Games)
Causality 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Causality is a puzzle game about manipulating time, altering the sequence of events and changing the outcome of each level. | Read more »
Last week on Pocket Gamer
At the beginning of each week we like to take a look at what’s been happening of late over on our sister website PocketGamer. As you probably gathered from the name, PocketGamer concerns itself with all things portable gaming. That includes mobile... | Read more »
Baervaag - FM Synthesizer (Music)
Baervaag - FM Synthesizer 1.0.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Music Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0.0 (iTunes) Description: !!!OBS!!! Current price is an intro price and 35% off !!!OBS!!! Baervaag brings FM synthesis to the masses! An... | Read more »
Take a look at Nimblebit's upcoming...
Nimblebit is always good for some light, well-designed fun, and the mobile development studio is likely holding to that with their upcoming game, Bit City. Various Nimblebit developers have been sharing screenshots of the game over the past few... | Read more »
FTL creators announce new game Into the...
Since its arrival on the App Store a few years ago, FTL has been entertaining mobile gamers with its irresistible style, regardless of the often absurd challenges it presents. Fans of that fine spaceship management sim will be pleased to learn... | Read more »
Thirteen Souls: Martial Arts Fighting (...
Thirteen Souls: Martial Arts Fighting 1.0.1 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0.1 (iTunes) Description: TouchArcade – “Thirteen Souls is an upcoming fighting game that plays on verticality by having you... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Does Apple Have ARM Chip Powered Macs In Its...
Bloomberg Technology’s Mark Gurman and Ian King recently posted a report suggesting that the ARM technology Apple T-1 chip grafted inn from the Apple Watch 2 and used to power the Touch Bar OLED... Read more
Roundup of 13-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pro sale...
B&H Photo has the new 2016 Apple 13″ Touch Bar MacBook Pros in stock today and up to $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY sales tax only: - 13″ 2.9GHz/512GB Touch Bar MacBook... Read more
12-inch 1.2GHz Retina MacBook, Apple refurbis...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 12″ 1.2GHz Retina MacBooks available for $240 off MSRP. Apple will include a standard one-year warranty with each MacBook, and shipping is free. The following... Read more
Apple refurbished 2015 15-inch MacBook Pros a...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2015 15″ Retina MacBook Pros available starting at $1699. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: - 15″ 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pro... Read more
New High-End $1,000+ 5.8-Inch iPhone With Gla...
Digitimes’ Aaron Lee and Joseph Tsai report that according to unnamed sources from the upstream supply chain, Apple is expected to release three new generation iPhones for 2017, with 4.7-inch, 5.5-... Read more
Crime And Place – Personal Safety & Prope...
AMGCI, LLC has released Crime And Place 1.0.4, an update to their popular travel app developed for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices. Crime and Place is based on a powerful and practical insight:... Read more
13-inch 2.0GHz Space Gray MacBook Pro on sale...
B&H Photo has the 13″ 2.0GHz Space Gray MacBook Pro (MLL42LL/A) in stock and on sale for $1349.99 including free shipping plus NY sales tax only. Their price is $150 off MSRP, and it’s the lowest... Read more
15-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pros on sale for up...
B&H Photo has the new 2016 15″ Apple Touch Bar MacBook Pros in stock today and on sale for up to $220 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY sales tax only. For a limited time, B&... Read more
27-inch iMacs on sale for $200 off MSRP
Amazon has 27″ iMacs on sale for $200 off MSRP for a limited time, each including free shipping: - 27″ 3.3GHz iMac 5K: $2099.99 $200 off MSRP - 27″ 3.2GHz/1TB Fusion iMac 5K: $1799.99 $200 off MSRP... Read more
15-inch 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pro on sale for...
Amazon has 2015 15″ 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pros (MJLQ2LL/A) available for $1799.99 including free shipping. Apple charges $1999 for this model, so Amazon’s price is represents a $200 savings. Read more
 

Jobs Board

Manager *Apple* Systems Administration - Pu...
Req ID 3315BR Position Title Manager, Apple Systems Administration Job Description The Manager of Apple Systems Administration oversees the administration and Read more
*Apple* Solutions Consultant - Apple (United...
# Apple Solutions Consultant Job Number: 55406960 Honolulu, Hawaii, United States Posted: Feb. 9, 2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** As an Apple Solutions Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
*Apple* & PC Desktop Support Technician...
APPLE & PC DESKTOP SUPPORT TECHNICIAN JOB IN STAMFORD, CT! We have immediate job openings for several Desktop Support Technicians with one of our most well-known Read more
*Apple* & PC Desktop Support Technician...
Apple & PC Desktop Support Technician job in Dallas TX$18/hr We have immediate job openings for several Desktop Support Technicians with one of our most well-known Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.