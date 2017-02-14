PFSOFT release multi-asset trading terminal for macOS

PFSOFT, a developer of multi-asset brokerage and trading solutions, has released a native trading terminal for macOS. The new front end platform will be included in Protrader solutions package as corresponding to Windows desktop terminal.

According to the folks at PFSoOft, Protrader for Mac contains all the functionality needed for trading many asset classes including FX, CFDs, Futures, Equities, Spread Betting, ETFs and Bonds. The platform contains tools such as market depth, time and sales, seven styles of charts, a watchlist, the ability to trade from a chart, and quit positions/orders management. Eventually, it will contain the same functionality as Protrader Windows desktop terminal including even such sophisticated tools as MAM, Fund management and Option Master, according to Roman Nalivayko, global head of Business Development:

Protrader Mac trading terminal will now be available to PFSOFT's partners for open beta tests with plan to be released in production version in the second quarter of 2017. Go to https://protrader.com/platform/mac for more info.