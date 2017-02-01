Git client Tower adds Touch Bar support

fournova has announced Tower 2.6, an update to the company's Git client for macOS 10.8 and higher. It provides an interface that combines all the features that Git has to offer.

Version 2.6 features various features and improvements, including Touch Bar support for the new MacBooks Pros, extended Git LFS support, and easier OAuth management. There are also speed improvements.

Version 2.6 is a free update for existing customers. New users can test the app and all its features 30 days for free. Licenses are available for $79. Volume discounts and discounts for students and educational institutions are offered as well.