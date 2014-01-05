Apple upgrades its pro video apps

Apple has updated its pro video apps: Final Cut Pro X, Motion and Compressor —with feature tweaks, performance improvements and bug fixes. Final Cut Pro 10.3.2 changes include:

° Ability to add custom folders of audio files to the Sound Effects browser;

° Using ripple delete on audio-only clips no longer disables the selected range;

° Audio meters retain custom width after relaunch;

° Improves responsiveness when editing very long projects;

° Improves performance when exporting H.264 files and changing frame rate;

° Exporting ProRes 4444 files with transparency using Compressor creates a correct alpha channel.

Motion 5.3.1 improves stability when using multiple camera behaviors. It also improves performance when exporting H.264 files and changing frame rates.

Compressor 4.3.1 changes include:

° Fade In/Fade Out filter is applied correctly when using distributed encoding;

° Disc name and titles are correctly displayed when using languages with double-byte characters;

° Location paths are respected when using Compressor via Terminal;

° Improves performance when exporting H.264 files and changing frame rate;

° Exporting ProRes 4444 files with transparency using Compressor creates a correct alpha channel.

All the apps are available at the Mac App Store and are free updates for registered users. For new users Final Cut Pro costs $299.99, Motion is $49.99, and Compressor is $49.99.