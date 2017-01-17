GarageBand and Logic Pro X music apps get major updates

Apple has announced major updates to its music creation apps with new features for music makers of all levels on iPhone, iPad and Mac. GarageBand for iOS 2.2 now features the creative synthesizer Alchemy and a new sound browser designed to make searching through instruments and patches easier. Logic Pro X 10.3 for macOS gets a modern interface, new features for professional audio production as well as support for the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro.

Logic Pro X users can also remotely add new tracks to their Logic sessions from their iPhone or iPad when they’re away from their Mac. With a new share option, users can upload a special GarageBand-compatible version of a Logic project to iCloud, which they can then open on their iOS devices and add new recordings whenever inspiration strikes. When the project is saved back to iCloud, any newly added tracks will automatically appear in the original Logic project the next time it’s opened on a Mac.

GarageBand for iOS now features a redesigned sound browser that makes it faster than ever to explore Touch Instruments and quickly find the exact sounds the user wants, according to Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Applications Product Marketing. Alchemy, a modern synthesizers and a favorite of Logic Pro users, comes to iOS and includes a collection of over 150 Apple-designed patches from a variety of genres, including EDM, Hip Hop, Indie, Rock, Pop and more. With Alchemy’s Transform Pad, users can morph between eight sonic snapshots in real-time, to create expressive synth performances.

Recording music in GarageBand for iOS also gets easier with Multi-Take Recording, giving users multiple passes to capture their best performance and the ability to audition and switch between their favorite takes, says Prescott.

The release also features a redesigned Audio Recorder that adds one-tap vocal effects and provides users with even more studio effects like pitch correction, distortion and delay. Seasoned users looking for even more control over their mixes can use a new collection of advanced audio processing tools, including an interactive graphic Visual EQ and the ability to use third-party Audio Unit plug-in effects.

Logic Pro X includes advanced new features that make Logic an even stronger tool for audio production, giving musicians and audio engineers even more control over editing and mixing their music, says Prescott. The latest release features a new modern design that improves legibility in a variety of working environments.

Logic Pro X also adds support for the Touch Bar on MacBook Pro, providing the ability to view and navigate projects in a timeline overview, along with convenient access to volume and Smart Controls for any selected track. New performance controls let users play and record software instruments with the Touch Bar using a piano keyboard that can also be customized to a variety of musical scales, or by tapping drum pads to create beats. Assignable key command buttons allow users customize the Touch Bar controls to keep favorite keyboard shortcuts readily available.

Track Alternatives let users create and switch between different playlists of regions and edits on any track. Prescott says this feature makes it easier to experiment with various creative ideas or evaluate different versions of a track as it evolves. Selection-based Processing allows users to apply any combination of Logic or third-party effect plug-ins onto any selection of one or multiple audio regions.

It’s useful for optimizing sound quality and a tool for creative sound design. What's more, Logic Pro X becomes more powerful for professional mixing, with a 64-bit summing engine, 192 additional busses and true stereo panning, providing discrete control of stereo signals.

GarageBand 2.2 for iOS is a free update today for all existing and new iOS users; it’s $4.99 for older and non-qualifying devices. It’s available at the Apple App Store.

Logic Pro X 10.3 is a free update for all existing users, and $199.99 for new customers. It’s available on the Mac App Store.