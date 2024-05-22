Addigy — a solution built to deliver live, real-time, and continuously connected Apple device management — has announced “significant” compliance capabilities.

The company revealed extended compliance benchmarks for iOS and iPadOS devices and enhanced customization capabilities for all Apple devices. With this announcement, Addigy offers the easiest, fastest, and most flexible way for IT admins and MSPs to secure Apple devices, at any scale, according to Addigy Founder and CEO Jason Dettbarn.

In addition to supporting Apple MDM (mobile device management), Addigy’s extended solution also supports DDM (declarative device management), Apple’s next-gen protocol. Dettbarn says that Addigy extended compliance benefits include:

Immediate compliance of all macOS, iOS and iPadOS devices One-click, seamless deployments of robust, built-in benchmarks that meet CIS and NIST standards, and releasing shortly, the only vendor to offer CMMC and DISA compliance Simple for anyone: No security or Apple expertise is needed to create and enforce effective security measures No end-user disruption: Addigy works behind the scenes to enforce security rules without requiring any end-user action

Extreme flexibility, customization, and scalability for any MSP and IT needs Addigy’s unique architecture makes it easy to apply pre-defined compliance benchmarks and create multiple sets to suit any business need, from the simplest to the most complex IT admins in distributed environments can easily create and enforce different compliance policies according to departmental, user group, and geographic requirements without logging out of Addigy

MSPs can also modify pre-built policies and create and manage unique rule sets for each individual client, from one portal. This unique capability helps MSPs grow their business while enhancing service responsiveness and quality

for each individual client, from one portal. This unique capability helps MSPs grow their business while enhancing service responsiveness and quality Instant insights and fixes with industry’s most persistent solution Delivers fastest deployment possible on Apple devices – all compliance framework items in just minutes Near-continuous device check-ins eliminate compliance gaps and set a new industry standard Option for auto-remediation across Apple devices enables instant, non-intrusive fixes



