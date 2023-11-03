Knotworks+ is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s US$6.99/month game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Knotworks+ is available for the iPhone and iPad, but, sadly, not for the Mac or Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how the game is described: Knotwords+ is a minimal and elegant logic puzzle — with words.

The rules are simple: arrange the letters in each section so every word is valid, across and down.

Each puzzle may seem difficult at first — but like all my favorite newspaper puzzles, it gets easier as you progress. Each step guides you naturally towards the solution.

Knotworks+ is a single-player game for ages 4 and up. It has gamepad support.

