Apple TV+ has unveiled the premiere date and a first look at “Bad Monkey,” the comedy from g executive producer Bill Lawrence (“Ted Lasso,” “Shrinking”) and starring actor, producer and screenwriter Vince Vaughn, who also serves as an executive producer.

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times bestselling novel and cult favorite, the 10-episode series makes its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on August 14 followed by new episodes every Wednesday through October 9.

Here’s how the series is described: “Bad Monkey” tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey.

The ensemble cast also includes L. Scott Caldwell (“The Fugitive”), Rob Delaney (“Catastrophe”), Meredith Hagner (“Search Party”), Natalie Martinez (“La Promesa del Retorno”), Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live,” “Holidate”), Michelle Monaghan (“Gone Baby Gone” “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang”), Ronald Peet (“First Reformed”) and Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”), with special guest star John Ortiz (“Fast & Furious”) and guest stars Zach Braff (“Scrubs”) and Charlotte Lawrence in her television debut.

