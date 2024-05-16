Groove Life, which makes accessories built for adventure, has announced the Groove Smart Wallet Trace.

Featuring the same pioneering advancements found in the original minimalist Groove Wallet, the Groove Smart Wallet Trace takes it a step further with Apple’s Find My network capabilities built in. According to Peter Goodwin, founder and CEO of Groove Life, in addition to integrating Find My, Groove Smart Wallet Trace’s features include:

° RFID-Blocking Technology: Ensures personal information remains secure, safeguarding against data theft.

° Ultra-Thin Profile: Crafted to be less than 9.8mm thick, making it one of the most sleek and minimalist wallets available.

° Durable Aluminum-Alloy Body: Offers a durable, waterproof design that withstands the elements.

° Easy Access Mechanism: A simple thumb swipe fans out up to six cards for quick access.

° Advanced Card Security: Silicone bumpers keep fanned cards securely in place without sliding back down and a mechanical card arm holds cards firmly in position once they are slipped back into the wallet.

° Detachable Money Clip: A strong, sleek black anodized clip holds up to ten folded bills, maintaining the wallet’s minimalist aesthetic.

° Innovative Stealth Design: Uniquely discreet, the wallet does not outwardly reveal its tracking capabilities, prioritizing security and privacy.

° Premium Materials and Construction: Precision-machined with a metal mechanism, rigorously tested to over 150,000 cycles for durability and reliability.

The Groove Smart Wallet Trace is available in Midnight Black for US$124.95 at GrooveLife.com.

