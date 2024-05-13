Apple Music has announced the release of its 100 Best Albums of all time, a celebratory list of the greatest records ever made.

According to Apple, it’s crafted by Apple Music’s team of experts alongside a select group of artists, including Maren Morris, Pharrell Williams, J Balvin, Charli XCX, Mark Hoppus, Honey Dijon, and Nia Archives, as well as songwriters, producers, and industry professionals. The list is purportedly an editorial statement — fully independent of any streaming numbers on Apple Music, a love letter to the records that have shaped the world we live and listen in. The streaming service is bringing its 100 Best Albums to life with a countdown celebration beginning today, revealing 10 albums each day for the next 10 days, along with a brand-new 100 Best microsite, new and exclusive content, dedicated Apple Music radio episodes, and more. The countdown will culminate on the final day with the reveal of Apple Music’s top 10 albums of all time during a broadcast radio special.

The first 10 albums, revealed today, offer a glimpse into Apple Music’s unique approach with 100 Best, according to Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s senior director of content and editorial. With seven of the 10 records hailing from the 21st century, two from the 90s, only one from the 70s, and various genres represented, the list spotlights contemporary artists like Tyler, The Creator; Robyn; Lorde; Travis Scott; Solange; Burial; and more who have helped define this century through their music and its influence on others. The albums are:

100. Body Talk, Robyn

99. Hotel California, Eagles

98. ASTROWORLD, Travis Scott

97. Rage Against the Machine, Rage Against the Machine

96. Pure Heroine, Lorde

95. Confessions, USHER

94. Untrue, Burial

93. A Seat at the Table, Solange

92. Flower Boy, Tyler, The Creator

91. Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1, George Michael

To accompany the list, Apple Music also revealed a dedicated microsite that will update every day of the countdown. Available now at 100best.music.apple.com, the new 100 Best microsite spotlights in-depth analysis of each album, archival interviews, and more, and makes it easy for fans to share their favorite albums with friends and on their social channels.

