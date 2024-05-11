Apple TV+ has opted not to continue with a second season of “Constellation,” its sci-fi psychological thriller series starring Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks, reports Deadline.

The news comes a month and a half after Constellation‘s eight-episode first season wrapped its run on March 27. C’mon, Apple, at least give us a movie to wrap things up. Don’t fall into the habit that has long aggravated viewers over the years: giving us shows that never properly conclude.

Created and written by Peter Harness (“Wallander,” “The War of the Worlds”), “Constellation” stars Rapace as Jo – an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space – only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. Apple says “the action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.”

I’m not sure why the show hasn’t been renewed. It did well on Reelgood’s streaming charts. But season one is now streaming on Apple TV+.

