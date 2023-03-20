Jason Sudeikis and the cast of Ted Lasso appeared at the top of the White House briefing on Monday, with Sudeikis telling reporters that he wanted to promote the message of mental well being, notes Deadline.

“The big theme of the show is to check in with your neighbor, your coworker, your friends, your family, and ask how they are doing, and listen, sincerely,” Sudeikis said. “You all ask questions for a living, but you all listen for a living. So who am I preaching to? The choir, that is …. And while it is easier said that done, we also have to know that we shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help ourselves.”

Their appearance preceded a planned closed door meeting with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to talk about mental health.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related