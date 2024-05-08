Macally has released three Mac-compatible keyboards tailored for comfort with enhanced features to cater to the diverse needs of users at home, in K-12 and higher education and business environments.

According to CEO Mike Chen, they are:

° UCAMINIZHUB (pictured)- Dual Connectivity USB-A and USB-C Compact Mac Keyboard with USB Hub: Crafted for versatility and productivity, the UCAMINIZHUB keyboard features dual wired connectivity options via USB-A or USB-C ports. Equipped with a built-in USB hub comprising two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, this keyboard seamlessly connects with additional devices, enhancing workflow efficiency. Its space-saving design and 78-key layout with 12 shortcuts ensure a quiet and responsive typing experience, ideal for any professional or home environment. MSRP: $49.99, 20% off with code NEWKEY20 from May 7 -31.

° UCABLZKEYLPSG – Dual Connectivity USB-A & USB-C Wired Large Print Backlit Mac Keyboard: Designed to optimize visibility and usability, the UCABLZKEYLPSG keyboard boasts easier-to- see large print keys that are 4x larger than traditional keyboards and white LED backlighting with three brightness levels. With dual USB connectivity (USB-A + USB-C), this keyboard offers compatibility with all Mac computers, while its familiar 107-key MacOS layout, including 16 shortcuts, enhances productivity. Simply plug and play to enjoy instant typing convenience and efficiency. MSRP: $69.99, 20% off with code NEWKEY20 from May 7 -31.

° BTBLERGO2A – Backlit, Bluetooth & Rechargeable Ergonomic Keyboard for Mac: Designed to elevate your typing experience to new heights. Featuring crisp white backlit keys with adjustable brightness levels and an ergonomic design that includes a split layout, padded wrist support, and adjustable kickstands, this innovative device ensures comfort and productivity across multiple devices. Say goodbye to typing fatigue and hello to enhanced efficiency with every keystroke. MSRP: $79.99, 20% off with code NEWKEY20 from May 7 -31.

