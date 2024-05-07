Apple has introduced Final Cut Pro for iPad 2, bringing huge updates that unleash the remarkable capabilities of the new iPad Pro and take creativity to the next level, according to Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple’s senior director of Apps Worldwide Product Marketing.

It transforms the tablet into a multicam production studio with Live Multicam, giving users the power to speed up their shoot by allowing them to connect and preview up to four cameras all at once, all in one place. To support Live Multicam, Final Cut Camera — an all-new video capture app — comes to iPhone and iPad, letting creators wirelessly connect and remotely direct each video angle with powerful pro controls.

Final Cut Camera also works as a standalone professional video capture app on iPhone and iPad. External project support gives users the flexibility to edit projects directly from an external drive, leveraging the fast Thunderbolt connection of iPad Pro. Editing and finishing a project with Final Cut Pro on the new iPad Pro with the M4 chip “is incredible, enabling users to color grade, apply multiple effects, and render graphically intense timelines even faster,” Chiu-Watson says.

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 has even more customizable content for editing and creating unique projects, and leverages the advanced features of the all-new Apple Pencil Pro such as barrel roll and squeeze for Live Drawing, he adds.

New artificial intelligence features come to Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8, giving editors the ability to rapidly customize the look of videos or photos in a single click and retime visuals more easily. What’s more, workflow-accelerating tools bring new ways to manage color correction and video effects, as well as search and navigate the timeline with ease, adds Chiu-Watson.

Pricing and Availability

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 will be available later this spring as a free update for existing users, and available on the App Store for $4.99 (U.S.) per month or $49 (U.S.) per year, with a one-month free trial for new users.

Final Cut Camera will be available for free later this spring as a standalone app.

Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 will be available as a free update for existing users and for $299.99 (U.S.) for new users on the Mac App Store. All new users can download a free 90-day trial of Final Cut Pro..

