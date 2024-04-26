The latest Canalys research shows the Mainland China smartphone market has finally seen a rebound after two years, with a quarter one (Q1) 2024 shipment of 67.7 million units.

That’s the good news. The bad: Apple declined the most among the top five, with 10.0 million units in sales, a year-on-year decrease of 25%.

Huawei returned to the top spot in China’s smartphone market after 13 quarters, shipping 11.7 million smartphones and capturing a 17% market share. OPPO rose to second place, driven by its Reno 11 series’ strong performance, shipping 10.9 million units. Conversely, following a strong Q4 last year, HONOR, vivo and Apple slowed their sell-ins this quarter, and ranked third, fourth and fifth respectively. HONOR was third with 10.6 million units, with a year-on-year increase of 9%. vivo ranked fourth with 10.3 million units and saw a year-on-year decrease of 9%.

The iPhone now has 15% of China’s smartphone market. That compares to 20% in the first quarter of 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related