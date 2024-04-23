Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From The Wrap: Apple TV+ has the heaviest concentration of new shows, but nostalgia fuels Peacock and Paramount+.

° From AppleInsider: Investment bank Morgan Stanley says there are signs of increased iPhone, Mac, and Services revenue for Apple, but it has cut its target price by $10.

° From 9to5Mac: At this year’s annual hacking conference, Black Hat Asia, a team of security researchers revealed how cybercriminals are sneakily using stolen credit cards and Apple Store Online’s “Someone else will pick it up” option in a scheme that has stolen over $400,000 in just two years.

° From The MacObserver: Some Apple Watch users on watchOS 10 report decreased battery life.

° From iMore: An Apple Vision Pro headset helped this Brazilian surgeon repair an injured shoulder like never before.

° From Cult of Mac: Rumors say a new 12.9-inch iPad Air will come out soon. And ESR is banking on it early with the release of its new range of cases for the expected tablet — the first time Apple would offer that size outside of its iPad Pro lineup.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, documentary filmmaker Dave Greelish shares the story of how his latest effort, “Before Macintosh: The Apple Lisa,” was rooted in his passion for Apple tech that dates back to his college days.

