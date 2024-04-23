According to a post by the Weibo user known as “Phone Chip Expert” — as noted by MacRumors — Apple is developing its own artificial intelligence (AI) server processor using TSMC’s 3nm process, targeting mass production by the second half of 2025.

Speaking of AI servers, an August 2023 report from the South China Morning Post said that Apple partner Foxconn will “exclusively” supply Apple with made-in-Vietnam servers for training and testing AI services.

The world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer and Apple’s primary assembler of iPhones, is also the US technology giant’s biggest supplier of servers used in its data centers, the article notes.

“The reported deal with Apple would represent another high-profile order for Foxconn’s Shanghai-listed unit FII, which has seen its shares on a wild price swing amid speculation that an acceleration of AI investments would boost demand for its products including servers, reports the South China Morning Post.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related