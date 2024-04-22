“Fallout,” the Prime Video adaptation of the post-apocalyptic video game franchise, has claimed the top spot on Reelgood’s weekly top 10 overall movies and TV shows for April 11-April 17. Following closely at No. 2 is Apple TV+’s “Argylle,” which bombed at the box office, but seems to be a hit on streaming.

Ranked third through fifth are “The Zone of Interest ,” “Poor Things,” and “Ripley,” while “Shōgun” and “Oppenheimer” secured the sixth and seventh positions, respectively.

Rounding out the Top 10 is Apple TV+’s “Sugar” followed by French legal drama “Anatomy of a Fall” at No. 9, and “A Gentleman in Moscow” at No. 10. On the top 10 list of streaming shows, “Sugar” is number four, while Apple TV+’s “Franklin” comes in at seventh.

Reelgood Streaming Charts monitor 20 million viewing decisions each month across every streaming platform in the US. Feel free to use the attached graphics for a write-up.

