Apple has announced new expansion in Singapore, with plans to invest over US$250 million to grow its campus in Ang Mo Kio.

The new expansion is the latest milestone in Apple’s over four decades of work fostering job creation and deep connections with the local community, and will provide space for growth and new roles in AI and other key functions, according to CEO Tim Cook.

Apple opened its first facility in Singapore in 1981 with 72 employees focused on Apple II, and has since grown to include a team of more than 3,600 that contributes to every part of the company. Today, Singapore serves as a central operations centre for Apple in the region, and is a hub for critical roles in software, hardware, services, and support. The country is also home to three vibrant Apple Store locations.

Across Singapore, Apple supports more than 60,000 jobs through direct employment, its supply chain, and the iOS app economy. Construction begins later this year to expand Apple’s campus in the Ang Mo Kio district.

Two buildings acquired in 2022, located adjacent to the company’s existing offices, will undergo a major upgrade, bringing three spaces together to foster greater collaboration for Apple’s growing teams, Cook says. The addition follows Apple’s investment in upgrading facilities and state-of-the-art labs over the last 10 years, including growing space in its hardware technologies center by 50% since 2019.

Like all Apple facilities, the expanded campus will run on 100% renewable energy, the tech giant says. Once complete, the office aims to attain LEED Gold certification. Apple has been carbon neutral for its corporate operations since 2020 and has run all of its facilities using 100 percent renewable energy since 2018.

With a commitment to securing a greener future for all, Apple first contracted for clean energy solutions in Singapore in 2015 with solar panels on 800 rooftops, which helped Apple become the first company in the country to be powered by 100% renewable energy.

