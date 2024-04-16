Sony Electronics’ family of professional BRAVIA displays is expanding with a new 98-inch option, the BZ53L which supports Apple AirPlay.

The BZ53L is designed for corporate, education, and retail applications, the display incorporates Sony’s Deep Black Non-Glare Coating technology as well as additional features. The 98-inch model complements Sony’s existing Deep Black Non-Glare options which include 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch choices.

Deep Black Non-Glare Coating offers low reflection while maintaining deep blacks, high contrast, and precise image quality, according to Rich Ventura, Vice President, Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics. It addresses common concerns related to digital signage being displayed in challenging, high ambient light, or direct lighting environments and combines minimal glare and low reflection, which in turn boosts content, he adds.

Other features include:

° A 4K 120 Hz panel;

° Full Array Local Dimming [FALD] backlight;

° A Pro Mode for simplifying customized settings;

° Options for portrait and tilt configuration.

The BZ53L uses recycled plastic materials and packaging, and has Power-Saving Mode, which reduces power consumption by enabling the displays to power off when not in use. The BZ53L professional BRAVIA display is expected to be available in the United States and Canada in June. Pricing hasn’t been announced.

