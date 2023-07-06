On its Developer Website, Apple notes TestFlight now supports visionOS apps for internal and external testing, as well as testing iOS and iPadOS apps on visionOS.

In addition, developers can now submit apps built with Xcode 15 beta 3 using the software developer kit (SDK) for iOS 17 beta 3, iPadOS 17 beta 3, visionOS 1 beta, macOS 14 beta 3, tvOS 17 beta 3, and watchOS 10 beta 3 for internal and external testing, with support for the following:

° Tap to Present ID on iOS;

° Apple Pay Later Merchandising on iOS and iPadOS;

° Shallow Depth and Pressure on watchOS;

° VMNet on macOS;

° Sensitive Content Analysis on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

TestFlight lets developers distribute and test multiple builds at the same time, so testers can choose from a number of builds to test. Developers can create groups of TestFlight users, and each group can test a different build.

