Osso VR, which specializes immersive procedural training has launched Osso Health, a medical training app on the Apple Vision Pro.

Leveraging the power of Apple Vision Pro to seamlessly blend digital content with the physical world Osso Health brings the operating experience to life via detailed, clinically accurate workflows of common procedures.

Justin Barad, MD, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Osso VR, says Osso Health’s simulated surgical environment for Apple Vision Pro represents a major milestone in democratizing access to procedural education. With this launch, Osso VR is extending its technology to a broader audience, making procedural education accessible to healthcare professionals, patients preparing for surgery, and individuals interested in medical innovation, he adds.

“The Osso Health app is designed to simulate medical procedures at the highest fidelity, seamlessly integrating the operating room into physical spaces and providing on-demand access to hands-on learning from anywhere,” Barad says. “visionOS features a brand-new three-dimensional user interface and input system controlled entirely by a user’s eyes, hands, and voice, so Osso Health users can seamlessly and intuitively explore procedures.

The Osso Health app currently lets users engage with surgical workflows for two common orthopedic procedures: Carpal Tunnel Release and Total Knee Replacement. The user can walk through the key steps of each procedure using Apple Vision Pro’s novel approach to spatial computing.

Barad says spatial computing has opened up new possibilities for medical professionals to explore complicated medical procedures in a secure, controlled, and real-world setting. Osso VR’s proficiency in medical artistry overlayed onto the real world enhances the authenticity of the training, making it an indispensable tool for medical students, residents, and practicing physicians alike, he adds. For more info visit Osso Health on the App Store.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

