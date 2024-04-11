Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From 9to5Mac: Internet service providers (ISPs) now have to display broadband “nutrition” labels, being upfront about the true costs, speeds, and data allowances offered,

° From MacRumors: Automattic, the company behind popular web management system WordPress, has purchased Beeper and will absorb Beeper’s 27 employees.

° From Macworld: These incredible X-ray scans show off Vision Pro’s brilliant complexity.

° From Cult of Mac: Apple’s new Ferret-UI multimodal large language model could help artificial intelligence systems better understand mobile screens like the one on your iPhone.

° From The MacObserver: Apple engineers are focusing on performance and stability rather than new features in macOS 15.

° From iMore: One of the world’s largest and most popular manufacturers of cases and skins for iPhones and other smartphones, offered a customer a $10,000 “gesture of goodwill” after an offensive comment on X led to a huge social media mess.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Jeff Carlson, author of the new “Take Control of iPhone Photography” explains how just a little effort and a little knowledge of some of the lesser-known settings can enhance your photographic results dramatically. (Part 1)

