Apple now assembles one-in-7 of its iPhones in India, as part of the tech giant’s accelerating shift from China, reports Bloomberg.

That’s US$14 billion worth of smartphones assembled in the country. That figure is double the production of the last fiscal year. Apple smartphones assembled in the country include the iPhone 12 through to the latest iPhone 15, excluding premium Pro and Pro Max models.

India is an increasingly important country in Apple’s plans. For example, in a February 23 note to clients Morgan Stanley investment bank analyst report — as noted by TechCrunch — that Apple’s revenue in India jumped 42% year-on-year in 2023 to US$8.7 billion.

iPhone shipments in India grew 39% year-on-year in 2023 to 9.2 million units, making it iPhone’s fifth largest smartphone market. India’s iPhone business is now larger than any standalone country in the European Union, Morgan Stanley added.

